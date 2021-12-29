Two arrested in Luton on drug and driving offences

Two men were arrested after their car was found to contain cannabis and cash during a police stop in Luton.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Dunstable Road, Luton at around 9.55am on Wednesday last week.

The officers tweeted: "Registered in Luton and insured in Devon means a stop and a chat. Some odd behaviour and a strong smell means a search. Two arrested and vehicle seized. #proactive"

Cash and cannabis were found in the car - Photo BCH Road Police

A search of the vehicle found it to contain a quantity of cannabis and cash.