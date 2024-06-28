Two arrested in Toddington after police seize these key fob jammers used to unlock cars

The seized jamming equipment (Picture: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)

Two people have been arrested with this jamming equipment following a joint police op.

Following intel, officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit together with Thames Valley Police swooped on a car in Toddington and nicked two people.

They’d been told people were stealing from parked cars at various service stations. Basically, the key fob unlocks your car by sending a signal to stop drivers from locking or unlocking their doors remotely.

