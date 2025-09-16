Two arrests after ‘day of action’ around Luton neighbourhoods
Officers from the Bedfordshire Police Community Team had a “proactive day of action in Bury Park, Dallow, and nearby areas of Luton” .
There were 17 stop and searches done as part of Op Future.
One person was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, another was arrested for failing to appear in court and a Community Protection Noticed was handed out.
One person was also found with Class A drugs, and was reported to the court.
The Luton Community Policing Team said: “This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to tackling serious crime, protecting vulnerable people, and making our communities safer. Thank you to everyone who engaged with our officers today — your support makes a real difference.”