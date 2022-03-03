Two arrests for attempted murder in connection with Luton stabbing in Wardown Park

Police have made two arrests in connection to an incident in Luton on Monday (February 28), which left a teenager needing hospital treatment for stab wounds.

Officers were called at around 3.15pm to a report of a stabbing in Wardown Park, close to New Bedford Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim – a boy in his late teens - was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

Two arrests have been made

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in the last 24 hours on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the incident. One has been released on bail and the second remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire Police Crime Investigation Department, said: “We are progressing with our enquiries into this investigation, but are still piecing together the circumstances around this horrific incident which led to a teenager being violently injured.

“While these investigations can take time, information from the public is crucial to helping us piece together who was involved and what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any sort of video footage such as mobile phone or social media footage, or dash cam material, then please get in touch.

“You don’t have to talk to us if you don’t want to – you can also get in touch with Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff added: “We have made significant strides here in Bedfordshire to tackle knife crime issues, but we know that policing can’t do this alone.

“We work closely with our communities and our partners, including the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU), which works with young people and their families affected by things like knife crime, county lines and child criminal exploitation.

“A vitally important aspect of the work taking place is the education and training being provided alongside charities, schools, the retail industry and many other partners, to ensure that the true impact and dangers of knife crime are understood across society.

“We are doing all we can but would always implore our communities to help us stamp out this type of criminality. Please speak with your children and should they have any information whatsoever that may be of use in helping us to reduce violence on the streets of Bedfordshire, please get in touch."

If you have information, or footage from social media or dashcam relating to this incident, or if you know someone who carries a knife or other weapon, please report it online at beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/11761/22 or by calling 101.