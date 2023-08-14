News you can trust since 1891
Police are appealing for information
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

Two boys were robbed at ‘knifepoint’ by a gang of teenagers in Dunstable.

On Saturday, July 29, two boys were approached by a group of four teenagers who are believed to have had a knife, on Court Drive at around 1pm. They were forced to hand over a phone.

The group of teenage boys are described as around 16 to 18. The first is described as of mixed heritage and was wearing a full black tracksuit, black trainers and had short facial hair. The second and third were Black, with one wearing a black leather jacket, blue trousers and black trainers and the other was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and black trainers. The fourth was white and was wearing a white jacket, black jogging bottoms and black shoes.

DC Craig Cullum, investigating, said “This was a frightening incident, and we will do all we can to find those responsible. The incident happened in a busy area, and if anyone in particular has any dash cam footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/40842/23.