Two children and a woman have been injured after a collision in the Bury Park area of Luton.

On Saturday (September 7), police were called to the Ice Box in Bury Park at around 7:45 pm after a road traffic collision.

Three people, including two children, suffered minor and non-life-threatening/changing injuries. The force said: “A woman unrelated and who is not connected to the children suffered a fractured hand.”