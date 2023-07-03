Two men who unleashed a violent attack leaving behind a “scene of utter devastation” have been convicted for their part in a triple stabbing which left two men dead and a third seriously injured.

Nicholas Papworth, 33, and Anthony Bennison, 25, were today (Monday) found guilty of 12 offences including three counts of murder between them, after two men were found dead and a third was critically injured in Houghton Regis last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police responded to the scene on Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis in the early hours of Sunday, November 13, after numerous reports of a hit and run.

L Nicholas Papworth and R Anthony Bennison

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were found dead at the scene while a third man in his 20s – who had been stabbed eight times in the back and neck – was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The court heard that Mr Fanelli had been stabbed twice in the chest by Bennison – and had no defensive wounds.

Mr Howard had been attacked from behind by Bennison, who stabbed him in the neck and instantly paralysed him. Bennison had then kicked him in the head as he lay defenceless in the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Howard was killed when he was run over by Papworth – who then drove for a short distance with him trapped beneath his Volkswagen Golf.

Photo of the scene as Bedfordshire Police investigated

During a nine-week trial, the jury heard how the shockingly violent attack had begun with an altercation between Papworth, of Hillborough Crescent, Dunstable, and another man in a nearby pub.

Joined by a group of friends, Mr Howard and the second man left the pub to make their way home on foot.

Shortly after, Bennison, of no fixed abode, pursued the group in his silver BMW, spotting them in Drury Lane, Houghton Regis. He drove directly towards the pair, who attempted to defend themselves using wood and debris left behind after Bennison collided with road signs and fencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They escaped through a nearby alleyway, where they were met by Mr Fanelli who had come out of his home after hearing the commotion.

Papworth's burnt out vehicle

Unable to follow the group, Bennison returned to the pub where Papworth had remained. A short while later, driving in convoy, Bennison and Papworth located the group in Tithe Farm Road where the violent attack – described in court as "utterly senseless and at a level that was truly incredible" – continued.

The third victim, who had also been involved in the earlier altercation in the pub, attempted to defend Mr Fanelli but was overpowered by Bennison and stabbed eight times in quick succession to the back and neck.

Despite being critically injured, he attempted to help Mr Howard – before Papworth drove at the pair, killing Mr Howard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within an hour of the fatal attack, Bennison had abandoned his BMW in north London.

Bennison leaving the crown pub shortly before the first attack

Papworth’s vehicle was located in Chalton, near Luton, where it had been set alight in an attempt to interfere with crucial evidence.

Anthony Bennison was found guilty of: two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of attempted Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent. He was found not guilty on three counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted GBH.

Nicholas Papworth was found guilty of: one count of murder, in relation to Patrick Howard, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted GBH. He was found not guilty of the murder of Mr Fanelli, three counts of attempted murder and one count of GBH.

They are due to be sentenced on August 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two other men, Mark Griffith 41, of Leagrave High Street, Luton, and Curtis Long, 32 of Hallwicks Road, Luton, were previously charged in connection to the incident but will face no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “The level of violence used, and injuries sustained by the victims in this attack, is truly deplorable.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Fanelli and Mr Howard, as well as the surviving victim, who will have to carry the fateful events of that night with him for the rest of his life.

“Despite the trauma experienced, I hope that today’s conviction provides the victims and their loved ones with some reassurance that Papworth and Bennison will be punished for their appalling crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This case involved sifting through countless hours of CCTV footage in order to piece together the events that led to the deaths of Mr Fanelli and Mr Howard, and the critical injury of another man. I would like to commend my team on their dedication that supported us in getting this positive result.

"I would also like to mention the witnesses who showed great bravery in firstly coming forward and secondly providing their evidence in court.