Two Dunstable drivers convicted of Blue Badge fraud after getting caught by council
Two drivers from Dunstable have been convicted after they were caught using disabled Blue Badges belonging to other people.
The drivers were spotted by officers as they parked in the town in October last year as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s efforts to clamp down on parking fraud.
Both drivers claimed they were using their spouses’ badges to collect medicine for the Blue Badge holder. But neither of the badge owners were in the vehicles, which goes against the rules of the disabled badge. The government guidance states: “It must only be displayed if you are travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or if someone is collecting you or dropping you off and needs to park at the place where you are being collected or dropped.”
Sharon Owens, of Weatherby in Dunstable, was spotted at Dunstable Leisure Centre car park, while Alan Fletcher, of Maidenbower Avenue in Dunstable, was seen at Ashton Square car park.
Mrs Owen called the incident “an innocent misunderstanding” as she collected medicine for a family member. While Mr Fletcher stated that he had parked incorrectly by mistake while getting medicine and needed to be as quick as possible. He added that he had complied with the council by attending an interview and had paid the fine.
Mrs Owen was fined £362 and Mr Fletcher was forced to pay £321 at Luton Magistrates' Court.
Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance, said: "The Blue Badge is strictly for the assigned holder's use only. Others can't use it for errands unless the badge holder is in the vehicle or being picked up or dropped off.
“Residents have told the council’s Independent Administration that parking enforcement should be one of our priorities, so we’ll be clamping down further on Blue Badge fraud. If we find people using badges inappropriately, we will act. Misuse could result in legal consequences, potentially leading to a criminal conviction and fines of up to £1,000, alongside badge confiscation.”
You can contact the council on 0300 300 4154 or by email [email protected] if you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge.