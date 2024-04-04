Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two drivers from Dunstable have been convicted after they were caught using disabled Blue Badges belonging to other people.

The drivers were spotted by officers as they parked in the town in October last year as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s efforts to clamp down on parking fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both drivers claimed they were using their spouses’ badges to collect medicine for the Blue Badge holder. But neither of the badge owners were in the vehicles, which goes against the rules of the disabled badge. The government guidance states: “It must only be displayed if you are travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or if someone is collecting you or dropping you off and needs to park at the place where you are being collected or dropped.”

Disabled priority parking space in car park. Photo by Jean-Francois Cardella/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Sharon Owens, of Weatherby in Dunstable, was spotted at Dunstable Leisure Centre car park, while Alan Fletcher, of Maidenbower Avenue in Dunstable, was seen at Ashton Square car park.

Mrs Owen called the incident “an innocent misunderstanding” as she collected medicine for a family member. While Mr Fletcher stated that he had parked incorrectly by mistake while getting medicine and needed to be as quick as possible. He added that he had complied with the council by attending an interview and had paid the fine.

Mrs Owen was fined £362 and Mr Fletcher was forced to pay £321 at Luton Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance, said: "The Blue Badge is strictly for the assigned holder's use only. Others can't use it for errands unless the badge holder is in the vehicle or being picked up or dropped off.

“Residents have told the council’s Independent Administration that parking enforcement should be one of our priorities, so we’ll be clamping down further on Blue Badge fraud. If we find people using badges inappropriately, we will act. Misuse could result in legal consequences, potentially leading to a criminal conviction and fines of up to £1,000, alongside badge confiscation.”