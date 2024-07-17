Two found guilty of attempted murder after frenzied knife attack in Luton's B&M car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Luton men who told their victim to “read the Kalima” before stabbing him in a frenzied attack have been found guilty of attempted murder.

Abdul Hussain, of Maidenhall Road, and Ehsan Khan, of Pembroke Avenue, both 19, attacked a 20-year-old man in the car park of B&M in Luton on July 24, 2023.

The pair approached the victim in Wingate Road and asked him about someone they believed he knew.

The victim fled into the car park where he was told to “read the Kalima” – to say his last words – before Hussain and Khan carried out their brutal attack, stabbing him nine times before leaving him for dead.

Hussain was arrested shortly after the police investigation began, while Khan initially attempted to evade justice by fleeing the country. He was arrested on his return in August.

Yesterday (Tuesday) they were both found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Huntingdon Crown Court, with the jury taking just two hours to reach a verdict.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from the Bedfordshire Police Boson unit, said: “This was a shocking and frenzied attack in which Hussain and Khan showed clear intent to kill their victim.

“Knife crime ruins the lives not just of those who are victims to it and their families, but also the lives of offenders such as Hussain and Khan who will now face a substantial amount of their lives behind bars.

“Tackling it remains a priority for Bedfordshire Police and we’re working hard to tackle it at its root cause, while encouraging young people in particular to think twice, think life and just drop it.”

Visit the police website to find out more about knife crime, and for advice and support for young people and parents at risk of becoming involved in violent crime.