Two Houghton Regis men named and charged in connection to Post Office robbery on Aylesbury Vale village high street

The men have been named and charged by the police in connection to a robbery in an Aylesbury Vale village.

On Friday (13 October) the Post Office on Edlesborough High Street was robbed, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Craig Denning, 40, of Grove Road, Houghton Regis and Steven Magnan, 44, of Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis, were both charged with robbery.