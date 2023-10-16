Two Houghton Regis men named and charged in connection to Post Office robbery on Aylesbury Vale village high street
They are due back in court next month
By James Lowson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men have been named and charged by the police in connection to a robbery in an Aylesbury Vale village.
On Friday (13 October) the Post Office on Edlesborough High Street was robbed, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Craig Denning, 40, of Grove Road, Houghton Regis and Steven Magnan, 44, of Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis, were both charged with robbery.
They appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday (14 October) and are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 13 November.