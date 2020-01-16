Two Luton drug dealers jailed after police seize kilo of cannabis, weapons and drug paraphernalia

Two Luton drug dealers have each been jailed after police raid seized a kilo of cannabis, weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Waqas Malik, 27, of no fixed address, and Khalid Khan, 31, of Runley Road, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 14, for drug and knife offences.

Waqas Malik (left) and Khalid Khan (right)

Beds Police carried out a warrant on February 22 last year at a flat in Foxglove Way, Luton, after receiving a tip-off it was being used as a drugs den.

During the raid, officers arrested Malik and Khan while a number of items including around a kilo of cannabis, weapons and drug paraphernalia were seized at the address.

Malik was jailed 15 months in total for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

Khan received a 12 month prison term for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Detective Inspector Graham McMillan said: “Bedfordshire Police is dedicated to cracking down on organised crime and drugs.

"Selling cannabis invariably funds wider organised criminal activities and it is often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"This includes gangs sending children across the country to sell their drugs, or human trafficking of people to work in cannabis factories.

“ I hope this sends a strong message that we won’t tolerate drug criminality and activity in our area.”

> In separate proceedings, Emmanuel Cummins, 21, of Kestrel Way, Luton, was jailed for 10 months today (Thursday).

In October last year, officers saw Cummins driving a black Audi TT in Dunstable.

The vehicle was shown to be using false plates. Cummins had also had his provisional licence recently revoked, while the car was showing as being uninsured.

The vehicle was searched and officers recovered two bags of cannabis, cash and a baseball bat.

Further cannabis was recovered at his home address the next day.

Cummins was jailed for eight months for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs; eight months for driving without a licence, which will be served concurrently, and an additional two months for breaching a suspended sentence.