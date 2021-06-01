Two Luton gang members jailed after stabbing rival in street attack

Clayton Newton, 21, and Jordan Jones, 20, appeared at Luton Crown Court today for sentencing over the attack which took place on Eaton Green Road on March 8.

Newton was jailed for eight years and three months in total, while Jones was sentenced to six years.

Prosecutor Daniel Siong said that on the day of the attack, the victim and his friend were sitting in their car after ordering food at a nearby cafe.

CCTV footage was shown in court of Newton and Jones surrounding the victim's car with three unidentified accomplices, before launching a frenzied assault.

Newton and three others, one of whom carried a machete, rained down blows on the vehicle, forcing open the driver's door and stabbing the victim.

After the group fled, the victim managed to leave the car and staggered into the cafe asking them to call 999.

It was heard in court that the men were from rival gangs, but the circumstances leading to the attack were unclear, as the victim had not supported the police investigation.

Mr Siong added: "As a result of the blows which were inflicted, the victim had to undergo emergency surgery. He was airlifted to hospital and had sustained multiple stab wounds.

"One stab wound was to the right side of his heart, it had in fact just missed his heart and other vital organs.

"He also sustained a stab wound to his right shoulder and a wound to the base of his thumb causing tendon damage.

"Perhaps the most serious injury was a stab wound caused by a machete to his upper left tibia.

"His chest had to be opened up so surgeons could make sure his heart and lungs were not damaged."

A photo taken inside the cafe was presented to the court, showing a large amount of blood on the floor.

Despite the nature of his wounds, the victim luckily suffered no life-changing injuries and was discharged from hospital the next day.

In Newton's defence, it was heard he was remorseful and wished to leave the area after studying courses in prison. A character reference was provided by his grandmother and he is also the father to a young child.

Jones' defence also stated he wished to leave the area after prison, and intends to start a family with his partner, who supported him in court.

Sentencing the pair, Recorder David Craig QC said: "That the victim did not die was a matter of luck.

"This happened in a public place in broad daylight, it must have been terrifying for those members of the public who witnessed it."

Regarding the character references provided to the court, the judge added: "They all paint a picture of young men who have significant potential to be upstanding members of the community.

"When you are released from prison, you will have choices to make. I implore you to make the right decisions."

Newton, of Anmer Gardens, was sentenced to eight years and three months for causing grievous bodily harm, with a nine month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently. He must serve two thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.

Jones, of Crawley Green Road, who apparently played less of an active role in the attack, was jailed for six years for causing grievous bodily harm, and must serve half of his sentence before being released on licence.

