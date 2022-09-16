Two Luton men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man suffers serious injuries during knife attack

A woman and man were wounded during the assault, the man is stable, but suffered “serious” injuries Bedfordshire Police reports.

The woman suffered stab wounds during the attack, the man is still receiving treatment in hospital for multiple injuries.

The female victim is a woman from Luton in her 40s, the attacked man is also from the area and in his 30s.

Both men have been released on bail

At 1am yesterday morning (15 September), both men were arrested within minutes of the incident in Cardiff Grove.

One is in his 40s and the other is in his 30s, both are from Luton.

Detective Inspector James Day from Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who is found carrying and using a knife with such recklessness will be swiftly brought to justice.

“We must all play our part in challenging this culture of knife crime. Carrying a knife is not normal and this kind of violence must be stopped.

“We have officers carrying out enquiries throughout Luton today and I want to reassure people that we are working hard to combat knife crime and keep our communities safe.”

Both suspects have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.

“Please quote Operation Hill.