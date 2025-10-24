Two Luton men charged after wielding metal baseball bat outside club

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two men from Luton will appear in court next month after they were seen fighting outside a nightclub with a metal baseball bat.

The pair were seen on CCTV fighting outside Club Veeda in St Albans at 3.30am on October 18. Camera operators watched as they ran to a parked car on Hollywell Hill, where they retrieved two large items before hiding them up their sleeves and returning to the High Street.

Police officers spotted the suspects shouting and swinging the items around, taunting two members of the public to fight them.

As the men went toward the potential victims, officers sprayed one suspect with an incapacitant spray. He was arrested after he was found with a metal baseball bat whilst the other ran away – but was caught and arrested half an hour alter.

The two males, both in their 20s, were charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both will appear in court in November.

PC Fagan, from St Albans Response Team, has a message for those who decide that violence is the right way to end a night out.

“Violence is never the answer to resolving an argument. What started as a disagreement between two groups of people has ended in two people having to be put before a court because they couldn’t just walk away. If you ever think violence will solve your problems, think again.”