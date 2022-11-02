Police from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) seized two separate packages of heroin

Two Luton men have been charged with importing heroin from Pakistan.

Asif Hussain, 45, and Ashiq Hussain, 44, both of Ivy Road, Luton, have been charged with two counts of importing the drug. Police from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) seized two separate packages of heroin – totalling one-and-a-half kilograms – as they arrived from Pakistan.

A third man, aged 43, was also arrested after police raided two homes in Luton, but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Both Asif and Ashiq Hussain appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court and were remanded ahead of a hearing at Luton Crown Court on November 28.