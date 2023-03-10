Two men have been convicted and fined after Luton Magistrates Court found them guilty of spitting and littering in the town.

On Friday, March 3, Mohammed Hamid Rashid of Brantwood Road was found guilty of littering under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. He did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence. Mr Rashid was ordered to pay fines totalling £1,790.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kesolufetse Sikhosana of Abigail Close, who also did not appear in court, was found guilty of breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order in Luton town centre for spitting. He was ordered to pay £1,174 in fines.

Rashid's papers strewn across a street in Luton

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE said “These prosecutions send a very strong message. In cases like these, we will always take robust enforcement action.”

She added: “Luton Council will take action where possible to keep our town clean, but we cannot do so alone. We all have a duty to make sure that Luton is a town that is clean, accessible and safe for all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement