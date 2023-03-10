News you can trust since 1891
Two Luton men fined for spitting and littering in town

They were found guilty at Luton Magistrates Court

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:09pm

Two men have been convicted and fined after Luton Magistrates Court found them guilty of spitting and littering in the town.

On Friday, March 3, Mohammed Hamid Rashid of Brantwood Road was found guilty of littering under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. He did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence. Mr Rashid was ordered to pay fines totalling £1,790.

Kesolufetse Sikhosana of Abigail Close, who also did not appear in court, was found guilty of breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order in Luton town centre for spitting. He was ordered to pay £1,174 in fines.

Rashid's papers strewn across a street in Luton
Councillor Maria Lovell MBE said “These prosecutions send a very strong message. In cases like these, we will always take robust enforcement action.”

She added: “Luton Council will take action where possible to keep our town clean, but we cannot do so alone. We all have a duty to make sure that Luton is a town that is clean, accessible and safe for all.”

Environmental offences can be reported to Luton Council anonymously here.