Two Luton men jailed and put on Sex Offenders register for child sexual offences

Two men have been put behind bars for sex crimes against children in Luton – including rape.

Tevin Sherif, 21, broke into a property in Luton in the early hours of 1 June 2024 and sexually assaulted a child. Sherif fled the property after the girl alerted her parents.

He later broke into another property nearby, where he was stopped by two women. Sherif was arrested the same day and remanded into custody.

Sherif, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for attempted rape on March 28. He was also handed a four year sentence to run concurrently for trespass with intent to commit a criminal offence.

Tyrese Wilson and Tevin Sherif. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The judge said he was ‘dangerous’ and Sherif was handed an extended licence period of five years. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders register for life, and was given both a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Tyrese Wilson, 22, was also jailed last week for raping a child.

In 2021, Wilson arranged to meet the victim and another person in Luton and took them to a property. He raped the victim, despite pleas to stop. The victim told police officers about the rape shortly afterwards.

Wilson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years in prison on March 26, and was placed on the Sex Offenders register for life.

Investigating Officer Louise Shepherd, from the PVP unit, said: “Rape and sexual abuse is the most horrendous experience for any child or young adult to have to go through as it not only ruins their young years but can stay with them through adulthood too.

“In both of these cases, these individuals demonstrated their dangerous nature, seeking opportunities to prey on vulnerable girls.

"We are committed to addressing all forms of abuse against children and strongly encourage anyone who suspects that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, regardless of when it occurred, to come forward.

"It is never too late to report a crime, and by doing so, you are helping us to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice."