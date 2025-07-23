Two Luton shops shut down over selling illegal cigarettes
The first, in Crawley Road, was closed in conjunction with the landlord who terminated the lease. The other, in Chapel Street, was issued with a three-month closure order by Luton Magistrates.
Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy, said: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant. It is also putting people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning as illicit vape pens and tobacco are often being sold to school children under 18, which is also illegal”.
Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online or from a domestic premises or vehicle can report it in confidence.