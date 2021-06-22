Two Luton women charged after eight kilos of monkey dust drugs worth £300k seized by police

Police

The discovery came after a car was stopped by officers from Staffordshire Police in Hanley shortly before 11pm on Thursday, June 17.

Approximately eight kilograms of the drug - believed to be worth around £300,000 - was seized.

Lara Kean, 21, and Kayleigh Kinsella, 22, both of Thaxted Close, Luton, have since been charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.

Kean has been released on conditional bail following a court appearance, while Kinsella has been remanded in custody.