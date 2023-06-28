Two men have been arrested by immigration officers at a Dunstable restaurant on suspicion of overstaying in the country.

On June 21, officers visited Irmak BBQ Restaurant in High St North, where they arrested and detained two Turkish males who are suspected of overstaying in the UK.

The men will be dealt with according to immigration rules. A civil penalty referral notice was served to the employer who could face a fine of up to £20,000 per worker for employing people without leave to remain in the UK.

The premises on High St North

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.