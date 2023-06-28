News you can trust since 1891
Two men arrested after immigration raid at Dunstable restaurant

They have been detained after officers visited the premises
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

Two men have been arrested by immigration officers at a Dunstable restaurant on suspicion of overstaying in the country.

On June 21, officers visited Irmak BBQ Restaurant in High St North, where they arrested and detained two Turkish males who are suspected of overstaying in the UK.

The men will be dealt with according to immigration rules. A civil penalty referral notice was served to the employer who could face a fine of up to £20,000 per worker for employing people without leave to remain in the UK.

The premises on High St North
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

“The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.”