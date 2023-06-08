Two men arrested after nearly £20 million of cocaine is seized by police near Luton

Two men have been arrested after vehicles containing nearly £20million worth of cocaine were stopped near Luton.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a lorry at Toddington Services on the M1.

Detectives searching the trailer uncovered 156kg of cocaine in kilogramme blocks, packed into cardboard boxes.

The packaged cocaine.

A 61-year-old Belgian national was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A short time later a 27-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) after officers stopped a car in North Finchley.

Investigators searching the vehicle found 36 kilogrammes of cocaine, also in kilogramme-sized blocks.

Both men were taken into custody for questioning.

The total potential street value of the drugs is estimated to be around £19.2million.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Dowty said: “These arrests form part of an investigation into the organised importation of vast amounts of cocaine into the UK. Our enquiries are ongoing.

“Clearly this is a significant seizure which will have a real impact on the criminal networks looking to bring these dangerous substances into our communities.

“ERSOU has a wide range of specialist officers and teams working tirelessly throughout the year, and we will continue to ensure that eastern England is a challenging place for organised criminals to operate.”

