Two men arrested for breaching closure order on property in Luton town centre
They were also arrested for supplying a controlled drug
Two men were arrested on Friday (March 31) after breaching a closure order on a property in Luton town centre.
Luton’s community policing team arrested a man in his 20s and a 19-year-old in Inkerman Street on suspicion of breaching a closure order and supplying a controlled drug. They were both charged with entering premises in breach of a closure order. Such orders are issued by a court if a premises is being used to commit nuisance or disorder.
