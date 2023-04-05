News you can trust since 1891
Two men arrested for breaching closure order on property in Luton town centre

They were also arrested for supplying a controlled drug

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

Two men were arrested on Friday (March 31) after breaching a closure order on a property in Luton town centre.

Luton’s community policing team arrested a man in his 20s and a 19-year-old in Inkerman Street on suspicion of breaching a closure order and supplying a controlled drug. They were both charged with entering premises in breach of a closure order. Such orders are issued by a court if a premises is being used to commit nuisance or disorder.

Footage of the arrest from the officers presentFootage of the arrest from the officers present
