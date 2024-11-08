Two men arrested in Luton after robbery and machete attack on off-duty officer
The men, armed with a machete, robbed a victim of his moped just outside the Luton Point in George Street at around 1.10pm on Saturday (November 2).
When an off-duty police officer tried to intervene, he was attacked by the pair before they fled the scene. The officer was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his arms and chest.
The two suspects were arrested at an address in Belmont Road on Thursday (November 7) and are being questioned.
Anyone who captured phone video footage of the incident is asked to get in touch.
Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor said: “We can see on CCTV that a number of members of the public have their phones out and potentially may have captured the incident.
“We would like anyone who has video or imagery of the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of two people on motorcycles from Upper George Street, Alma Street, New Bedford Road, Busway or Ashburnham Road, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information or footage should call 101 quoting Operation Schubert.