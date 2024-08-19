Two men arrested near Luton shop after threatening staff with knife in robbery

Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two men were arrested after being stop trying to flee from the scene of a robbery in Luton at the weekend.

Bedfordshire Police were called to a shop on Wingate Road, just after 4.30pm on Saturday, August 17. Two men had used a knife to threaten staff as they stole from the shop.

The suspects left in a vehicle but was later stopped by officers and the pair were arrested.

Anyone with further information should contact 101 quoting reference 259 of 17 August.