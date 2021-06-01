Two men arrested over pellet gun attacks on Luton buses
Two men have been arrested over a series of attacks on Arriva buses in Luton.
The buses were targeted on multiple occasions over a three-month period between March and May this year.
Two men from Essex, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
They were later bailed with condition not to enter Bedfordshire unless on pre-arranged appointments.
The first reported incident saw an Arriva bus shot at with a pellet gun in Chaul End Road on March 23 at around 9.30pm, followed by another one in Telford Way at around 7.30am on April 9.
Further incidents were recorded on Wednesday, May 5, at around 4pm on Dunstable Road and on Friday, May 7, at around 3.55pm on Quantock Rise, an Arriva bus travelling through the town was shot at, by what is believed to be a pellet gun, causing damage to the window.
The most recent incident took place on May 21, when an Arriva bus was shot at with a pellet gun on Biscot Road.