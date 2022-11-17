Two men charged and third arrested following triple stabbing in Houghton Regis

Two men have been charged, and a third arrested, as police continue their investigation into a triple stabbing that took place in Houghton Regis on Sunday (13 November).

Yesterday (16 November), Nicholas Papworth and Curtis Long were each charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Papworth was also charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

Police

It follows Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, and Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, both being arrested in connection to the incident in Tithe Farm Road earlier this week.

Both men are due to appear in court this afternoon.

Last night (Wednesday), detectives arrested a third man in his 40s on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Two men died and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in the early hours of Sunday (13 November) morning.

Advertisement

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Crux.