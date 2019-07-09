Two men charged over armed midnight fight in Luton involving a gun and a knife

Two men have been charged over an armed fight in Luton in which a gun and a knife were wielded.

The disorder took place in Biscot Road, Luton, and continued into Blenheim Crescent, just after midnight on Sunday, July 7.

The corner of Biscot Road and Blenheim Crescent

Bobby Khan, 23, of High Street, Luton, was charged with possession of a firearm and Mohammed Arshid, 37, of Blenheim Crescent, Luton, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

Both men were charged yesterday (Monday) and have been remanded until 5 August.

Officers have carried out reassurance patrols in the area and continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Op Broadwell. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.