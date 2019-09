Two men have been charged with burglary in connection with a break in at a garage.

Daryl Power-West, 30, of no fixed abode, and Paul Dennett, 30 also of no fixed abode, were charged in connection with the incident at the premises in Park Street, Luton on Tuesday (24 September).

Dennett has also been charged with possession of a class B drug.

They have both been remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.