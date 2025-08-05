Two men charged with attempted murder after Luton stabbing
Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Luton at the weekend.
Mohammed Hussain, 27, of Sutcliffe Street, Royton in Oldham and Ali Hussain, 23, of Homedale Drive, Luton were both charged today (Tuesday, August 5) with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. They have been remanded for court.
Officers were called to Morgan Close on Sunday (August 3) at around 1.35pm after a man had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.
Four other men who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.