Two men charged with attempted murder over Luton shooting and stabbing with two further arrests

One week after a man was shot and stabbed in Luton, police have charged two men with attempted murder and arrested two more.

On Thursday, October 31, police were called to Carlton Crescent following the incident which left a man with serious knife wounds and gunshot injuries.

Carlton Crescent

A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Luton, have been charged with attempted murder and remanded.

Two more men, aged 24 and 27, and both from Luton, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim remains in hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident continue to appeal for information, but believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile phone or CCTV footage, is asked to call DI Macpherson on 101 quoting Op Alfreton.

You can also report information using the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.