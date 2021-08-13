Two men jailed for more than 10 years for a stabbing in Luton

Rochun Aransibia, 21, of Wellfield Avenue, and Tarique Wong-Shaw, 22, of Surrey Street, were involved in the incident where a teenager suffered several serious stab wounds.

Police were called at around 4.30pm on 14 September to reports of the incident in Essex Close.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

Rochun Aransibia (left) and Tarique Wong-Shaw (right)

Shortly afterwards, armed response officers spotted a black VW Golf, which the offenders had made off in, in Hatters Way, and pursued it as it was driving in a dangerous manner.

The Golf finally came to a stop in Spinney Road and Wong-Shaw was detained and taken into police custody, but Aransibia made off in the vehicle.

Spots of blood were found on the grey tracksuit that Wong-Shaw was wearing and when his rucksack was searched, three knives were recovered, two of which had blood on them.

Information came in from an off-duty police officer that Aransibia had been identified as a passenger in a Skoda Fabia located on Wellfield Avenue. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Both men pleaded guilty to a number of offences and were handed their sentences at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Aransibia was sentenced to a total of four years and 11 months. He received four years and three months for one count of wounding with intent.

He will serve 13-and-a-half months for one count of having a bladed article, which will run concurrently, and a further eight months for one count of dangerous driving, which will run consecutively.

Wong-Shaw was sentenced to a total of five years and four months. He received four years and eight months for one count of wounding with intent.

He will serve 14-and-a-half months for one count of having a bladed article, which will run concurrently, and a further eight months for one count of possessing Class B drugs with the intent to supply, which will run consecutively.

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was also initially charged in connection with the incident, but this was later dropped in court.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that both these offenders will be serving time in prison and I hope serves as a warning that knife crime will not be tolerated.

“The use of weapons is unacceptable and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise. Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force and recorded incidents of serious youth violence fell by 24 per cent in Bedfordshire in the 12 months to April 2021 compared to the same timeframe to April 2019.

“Carrying a knife has serious consequences. Not only do you risk a hefty fine and jail sentence just for carrying one, you are also more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself.

“This is why it is so important for anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community to report it to us, as this helps us to build a better picture of the hotspot areas we need to target to keep people safe.”

To report concerns about knife crime, visit Bedfordshire Police's website or call police on 101.