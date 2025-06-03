Two men left with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ after violent disorder in Luton

Luton's White House. Picture: National World

Two men are in hospital following fighting in the centre of Luton on Monday evening.

Police were called to reports of violent disorder in St George’s Square shortly after 9.30pm. One man in his 20s and another in his 30s have potentially life-threatening injuries. Another man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries and arrested in connection with the incident.

The force said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report it online here or call 101 quoting reference 427 of 2 June.”