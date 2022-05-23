Two men seriously injured in 'awful' assault outside a Luton McDonald's

One of the men suffered serious injuries in the attack outside McDonald’s, George Street, at around 4.30am.

The offender is described as a white male, in his late 20s, with short dark hair and tattoos on his upper left arm. He was wearing a black sleeveless vest.

PC Victoria Small, investigating the incident, said “This assault has left one of the victims with serious injuries that will likely impact their daily life for months to come.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack

"We cannot allow anyone that would commit such an offence to remain in our community and impede on anyone else’s life.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this awful assault, or seen the offender earlier in the evening to please come forward. All information given will support our investigation.”