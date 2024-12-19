Two men steal phone from teenager in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager was attacked by two men and had his phone stolen during a robbery in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

The victim was approached by two men – one black and one white – on Grange Avenue at around 2.15pm on December 18.

Bedfordshire Police said: “They pushed and shoved the victim before taking his mobile phone.”

The force is asking for people who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting the reference 40/70125/24.