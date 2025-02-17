Two men taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Luton

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Luton on Friday (February 14).

Police were called around 3.30pm to reports of two fights involving one group of individuals in Park Street, and on the pathway between Windmill Road and Park Viaduct.

Two men were taken to hospital, including one with stab wounds. Their injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We recognise this may be concerning for the local community, but we would like to reassure residents that the altercations are linked and this is believed to be a contained incident.

“Anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 228 of February 14."

Officers are continuing to patrol the area.

