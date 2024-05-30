Two people arrested in Houghton Regis after crackdown on ‘nuisance motorbikes’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th May 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:48 BST
Two people have been arrested for a string of offences, including suspicion of stealing motorbikes and dangerously driving, in Houghton Regis.

The pair, aged 17 and 20, were arrested for charges that included suspicion of stealing motorbikes such as mopeds and off-road bikes, and riding them dangerously in residential areas causing disruption to the community.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of drugs with the intent to supply. He was later bailed as police investigations continue.

While a 17-year-old youth, was charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop for police.

Police were granted closure order on a property in the town as stolen bikes were recovered by the force.

