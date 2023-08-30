News you can trust since 1891
Two people arrested in Luton after stolen car found with cloned plates

The pair were caught by police last night
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

Two people were arrested in Luton last night (August 29) after police found a stolen car with cloned plates.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit arrested the two people for theft and seized a silver Mercedes. The police tweeted from the scene: “This vehicle was identified as being a stolen vehicle on cloned plates, which has previously failed to stop for police.

“Located and stopped utilising tactics to prevent a pursuit.”