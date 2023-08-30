Two people arrested in Luton after stolen car found with cloned plates
The pair were caught by police last night
Two people were arrested in Luton last night (August 29) after police found a stolen car with cloned plates.
Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit arrested the two people for theft and seized a silver Mercedes. The police tweeted from the scene: “This vehicle was identified as being a stolen vehicle on cloned plates, which has previously failed to stop for police.
“Located and stopped utilising tactics to prevent a pursuit.”