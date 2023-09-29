Did you see anything?

Two people are in hospital after reports of a stabbing in Sundon Park Road today (September 29).

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and emergency services remain on the scene. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a post on Facebook, the police said: “We understand that members of the community will be concerned, but our officers are on scene and carrying out lines of enquiry.

“Knife crime has no place in our society and our thoughts are with the victims and all of those affected.

“We will keep members of the public informed, however we ask people not to speculate at this time or share any imagery or footage on social media. Instead we would ask that these are submitted to the police. If you see any videos circulating on social media, please report these too.”