Two seriously injured after 30-person brawl in quarry near Dunstable

Police were called in the early hours to reports of a fight
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Two people have suffered serious injuries after a 30-person brawl broke out in a quarry near Dunstable.

At around 3.30am yesterday (Sunday) morning, police were called to a fight in Kensworth Quarry.

Detective Constable Ciaran O’Brien said: “This was a large brawl which resulted in two people receiving treatment for significant injuries, and we believe more people may be been injured too.

Did you see anything?Did you see anything?
“I am looking to trace further witnesses who can help us with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at this time and saw anything, or have CCTV or dash cam footage, which could be helpful to our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or here, quoting reference 40/48982/23.