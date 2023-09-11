Watch more videos on Shots!

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a 30-person brawl broke out in a quarry near Dunstable.

At around 3.30am yesterday (Sunday) morning, police were called to a fight in Kensworth Quarry.

Detective Constable Ciaran O’Brien said: “This was a large brawl which resulted in two people receiving treatment for significant injuries, and we believe more people may be been injured too.

Did you see anything?

“I am looking to trace further witnesses who can help us with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at this time and saw anything, or have CCTV or dash cam footage, which could be helpful to our investigation, please get in touch.”