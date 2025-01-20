Two seriously injured in Luton double stabbing
Police were called to Dallow Road just after 12.40pm on Friday, January 17.
The victims were taken to hospital with what police describe as “serious but not life-changing injuries”.
While the force responded to the incident, Lewsey Road, near the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, was closed.
The police said: "We understand this is concerning for the local community, but would like to reassure residents that is a contained incident and a large police presence is in place as part of our response.
“Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 156 of 17 January.”
Bedfordshire Police and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital have been contacted for comment.