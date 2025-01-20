Two stabbed in Luton after men seen fighting with knives

Police news.

A ‘vicious attack’ has left two people injured after a fight broke out between two groups in Luton last week.

Police were called to Dallow Road after men with knives were seen, just after 12.45pm on Friday (January 17).

The groups of men started fighting before leaving the scene in a black, medium-sized hatchback (believed to be a Vauxhall Astra) and a small black hatchback (believed to be a Toyota Yaris).

Two people arrived at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital with stab wounds later in the day.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Lindsey Cook said: “This is a violent and shocking incident which took place at a busy time of day on a busy road. This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we are conducting several lines of inquiry to find the suspects involved in this vicious attack.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area to contact us via our website or call 101 using reference 40/3021/25.”