Two tasers, blank firearm and thousands of pounds of Class A drugs seized in Luton morning raids

This morning (Monday) the force carried out warrants in Limbury Road and Connaught Road.

Police found a blank firearm, two tasers, thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs as well as more than a kilo of suspected cutting agent, which is often mixed in with illegal drugs before they are sold on.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following this morning’s operation, and remain in police custody.

One of the tasers seized in this morning's raid

Another man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate, but has since been released.

Previous work under this operation had recovered a suppressor for a firearm, more than £2,000 in cash, a number of mobile phones and a small amount of Class A drugs.

A man in his 20s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs as well as possession of a firearm without a certificate, and has been bailed by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said: “We are cranking up the pressure against organised crime gangs operating in Luton.

A blank firing gun was also seized

“Wherever we find organised crime like drug dealing, we will inevitably find potentially lethal weapons.

“Gun crime remains extremely rare in Bedfordshire, and these types of weapons will be used by gang members to assert their authority and target their rivals.

“I have no doubt our work over the past few days has dealt a significant blow to these gangs and made our communities much safer.”

Last week the government confirmed it would support Bedfordshire Police with more than £7 million in its fight against organised crime.

To report concerns of drug or gang activity, contact police online via Bedfordshire.police.uk/report.