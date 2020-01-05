Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson over fire at Luton flats

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Luton on Friday evening.

Police were called just after 6.30pm to a report of a fire in the communal lobby area on the 14th floor of the block of residential flats in Five Springs.

Five Springs

Earlier in the evening, the Fire Service were called to reports of smoke alarms being tampered with at a block of neighbouring flats. Both incidents are believed to be linked.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested today (Sunday) on suspicion of arson endangering life and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Three people, a woman in her 30s, and two children, were taken to hospital with serious smoke-related injuries.

The woman and one of the children, a boy, remain in hospital.