Two teens seriously injured after suspected gunfire in Luton alleyway

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two teenager were seriously injured in Luton at the weekend after a gun was believed to be fired in a nearby alleyway.

Officers were just after 8.40pm to Copperfields after reports of the shots fired.

Two teens from a group of youths were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team said: “We understand that incidents involving weapons or violence naturally cause concern within our communities.

“Our Boson team specialises in tackling gang-related activity and we are working tirelessly to disrupt this type of violent crime.

“There continues to be an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out their enquiries.”

He urged anyone who saw the youths, who were believed to be wearing balaclavas, or who has any information, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch with the force.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/56988/25.