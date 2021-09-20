Two victims attacked by large group of nine people in 'mindless brawl' in Luton

Police are investigating after two people were assaulted by a large group of nine people in Luton.

The victims were standing in Dunstable Road at the junction with Claremont Road at around 10.45am on Thursday, September 9.

They were approached by four people from a white Audi A5, who assaulted the two victims.

Can you help police?

While this was happening another vehicle, a blue Vauxhall Astra, stopped in the middle of Dunstable Road.

Its five occupants then joined the other four to assault the victims, leaving one of them with serious injuries.

Five people have so far been arrested in connection to the incident and released on bail, pending further enquiries. All the suspects in the case are described as Asian men.

PC Jordan Lancaster, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a large scale and mindless brawl which has left one of the victims with serious injuries, as well as causing a lot of distress and damage.

“I am looking to trace further witnesses who can help us with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at this time and saw anything, or have CCTV or dash cam footage, which could be helpful to our investigation, please get in touch.”