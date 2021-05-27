Two yobs carried out 'unprovoked' attack on man in Luton barbershop

Luton Magistrates' Court

Abdul Kayani, 22, and Arbaaz Liaquat, 21, carried out the attack on a man in Sharp Cuts hair salon in Cheapside, Luton, on September 5, 2019.

Both men appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on April 30 and pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Liaquat, of Dogfield Street, was imprisoned for six months due to the "unprovoked" nature of the attack and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Sentencing was adjourned for Kayani, of Longcroft Road, in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.