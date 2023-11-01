Unlicensed car meet up in Dunstable and Houghton Regis cancelled after police crackdown

The event has now been called off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have cracked down on unlicensed car meet ups in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, with an upcoming event now being cancelled following action by a policing team.

The event, which was advertised by groups online, was due to take place on Saturday, November 4. The comments under the event posts mentioned shutting down roads, taking low-value tyres to allow for skidding, and loud and anti-social driving, the local policing team said on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post, Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “Needless to say the team acted early and worked closely to coordinate our response to this event with this event working with partners.”

A Facebook story announcing the event cancellation. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team

A community protection notice warning was issued to the event organiser, and the meet up was called off. The team said: “We will still have resources in place to prevent any unlicensed event from taking place to make sure that residents in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

“We would like to remind everyone that whilst we will always want to support our modified car scene, where people can show off their pride and joy to other like minded people.”

They added: “If any vehicles are used in a manner causing alarm, distress, annoyance to members of the public or likely to endanger the safety to members of the public, we will deal with the driver/car accordingly and robustly.”