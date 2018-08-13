UPDATE: Investigation underway to identify the sender of a suspicious package that was found at Luton Library

An investigation is underway to identify the sender of a suspicious package that was found at Luton Central Library yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The library was evacuated and the area around the building was cordoned off.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.15pm today (Monday) to reports of a possible suspicious package at Luton Central Library.

“The library has been evacuated as a precaution and enquiries are on-going.”

Bedfordshire Police updated their Facebook page at 7.20pm last night.

They posted: “The package has been examined and confirmed to not pose any danger.

“Emergency services have left the area and an investigation will be carried out to identify the sender.”

It follows on from a similar incident at a dental clinic in Upper George Street on Wednesday last week.

