UPDATE: Luton bodybuilder Jenev Varghese jailed 12 years for abusing girl

A championship bodybuilder from Luton who abused a four-year-old girl has been jailed for 12 years.

Jenev Varghese, 33, of Foxglove Way, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today after being convicted of two counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 following a trial in August.

During the trial, the jury heard how Varghese sexually assaulted the young girl on a number of occasions and threatened to kill her family if she spoke out.

Detective Constable Samantha Shane, of the Bedfordshire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “Varghese took advantage and abused his incredibly young victim in the worst way possible.

“It is impossible to comprehend the abuse that this child suffered, but I hope that her and her family are now able to move on from this awful experience.

“Child sexual abuse is one of the most heinous crimes and it will not be tolerated in our county. We are committed to tackling these sickening individuals and ensuring that they are made to pay for their actions, while at the same time providing the very best support to victims and their families.

“I’m really pleased with the severe sentence today and I hope it sends a stark warning to others who think they can abuse children and get away with it.”

Judge Lynn Tayton QC handed Varghese a 12 year sentence with a one year extension. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A restraining order was also put in place banning contact with the victim until any further order.

Anyone who has concerns about child sexual abuse should report it to Bedfordshire Police on 101. To find out more about the signs a child may be being abused, visit the NSPCC website: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/