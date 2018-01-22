UPDATE: Mall Luton reopens after two men were stabbed on Sunday afternoon

The Mall Luton was closed after two men were stabbed inside the shopping centre.

Beds Police were called at around 2.30pm on Sunday, and a number of officers attended, along with the ambulance service.

Two injured men were taken to hospital where they both remain.

The Mall was shut while the police investigation took place.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Following the incident at The Mall, Luton yesterday, we can confirm it has now re-opened for business as usual.”

Anyone with any information, or anyone who was in the area at around 2.30pm and witnessed anything, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 184 of 21 January.